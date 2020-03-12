Ron Klain, Obama’s Ebola czar, slammed the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, stating, “Everything the president’s said has been wrong,” during an interview for New York Magazine.

Klain claimed that Donald Trump and his administration have failed due to their lack of “competence” and “confidence,” calling testing “a fiasco of the first order.”

“Like, if we had ordered the capacity to test 30 million people in January and we didn’t need it, that’s just life. Instead, we’re waiting until we know we need it, and that’s just too late,” Klain said of the U.S.’s failure to provide citizens with testing.

Alluding to the issues with competence, Klain said, “So with the time we had, we should have been in a place where there were readily deployable medical facilities that we could drop down into cities to deal with this capacity problem.”

“On the confidence side, the communication from the president — and to a lesser extent the vice-president, but mostly from the president — has been horrible,” Klain added.

Klain agreed that Covid-19 should not be politicized, and clarified, “I think it’s not politics to point out what’s gone wrong with the response and demand that it be changed … I don’t think that’s political; that’s just demanding action.”

