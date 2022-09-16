‘Oh COME ON!’ Disney Heiress Blasts Disney+ Ads Being Shown During Steven Bannon’s Podcast

Abigail Disney, a relative of Walt Disney and heiress to the Disney family fortune, reacted with outrage on Twitter after it was revealed Disney+ ads were being shown during Steve Bannon’s daily podcast.

Nandini Jammi, a co-founder of the Check My Ads Institute, tweeted she saw ads for the streaming platform during the Real America’s Voice stream of Bannon’s War Room podcast Thursday.

Jammi monitors the platform with the intent of calling out companies whose advertising dollars might make their way to Bannon – either directly or indirectly.

She has stated her mission is to “demonetize” the former Trump White House chief strategist and former chair of Breitbart News.

Her group reported Friday it had gotten Audi and Etsy to pull ads from RAV.

This week so far. We are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/nIZF8tJ01U — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) September 16, 2022

I demonetize Steve Bannon for a living and I love it https://t.co/W37UfCYLI5 — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) September 12, 2022

After she saw Disney+ ads on War Room, she tagged the company in a post.

I just watched THREE @DisneyPlus ads in just ONE commercial break for Steve Bannon’s War Room…right alongside MyPillow guy and Gettr. This can’t be what @DisneyPlus wants. pic.twitter.com/mIjussp9pE — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) September 15, 2022

When the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney came across it, she shared it, with a comment:

Jammi’s ad watchdog group posted an investigation earlier this week, and concluded Procter & Gamble might be inadvertently funding Bannon and Real America’s Voice.

RAV is owned by the same man, Robert Sigg, as the weather network WeatherNation.

Check My Ads concluded WeatherNation runs conventional ads and is a “front” for Sigg to get funding to his favorite project, which the group claims is RAV.

Bannon was publicly fired from the White House in 2017 and has been indicted for contempt of Congress and in New York over allegations he defrauded investors for a private border wall. He has also been connected to the alt-right and has faced accusations he is a white nationalist.

