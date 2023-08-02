‘Oh F*ck!’ Viral Clip Shows Boston Cop Taking a Horrifying Tumble Down a Gigantic Slide

A Boston cop was left injured after a trip down a children’s slide at the City Hall Plaza playground launched him through the air.

The viral video has been circulating Twitter and has been viewed over 24.6 million times.

Boston, MA – A Boston Police officer sustained a head injury after a mishap at a playground on Congress St downtown. Boston EMS treated the officer. pic.twitter.com/tVjsK2N252 — Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) August 1, 2023

Despite there being a warning sign for adults not to use the slide, this Boston cop tested fate. A symphony of sounds were heard as the cop was descending the tube. Suddenly, the cop came into view facing backwards before being launched off the slide onto the hard ground.

“Oh fuck!” The officer yelled after hitting the ground.

According to The Boston Globe, “A Boston Police spokesperson said the department is aware of the video, and that the officer who went down the slide sustained minor injuries.”

Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the officer in the video received treatment via his personal medical insurance and promptly returned back to work.

Ironically, this is not the first time an adult has been injured on the slide and according to the Boston Globe, several others videos have surfaced of people being launched off the slide at a high rate of speed.

The playground equipment in the newly renovated park is listed for kids between five and twelve years old.

