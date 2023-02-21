‘Oh My God!’ Stunned Joe Scarborough Laughs At Secessionist MTG Being On Homeland Security Committee

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough let out a stunned laugh at the realization that secessionist Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is “no backbencher” — she’s on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Greene took her thirst for attention to eleven on Monday with a post on Twitter calling for Red states to secede from the United States, writing “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and his panel ripped Greene and the idea that Red states would strike out on their own when Blue states provide all the revenue. The host was particularly taken aback when Charlie Sykes pointed out the irony that the secessionist congresswoman holds a seat on the Homeland Security Committee:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Charlie Sykes talking about secession, which of course we’ve looked at all the numbers when and by the way, not a backbencher, somebody who was responsible for Kevin McCarthy’s rise. Somebody who Kevin McCarthy said he would stand next to till the bitter end said that red states needed to secede from America. Of course, this is so laughable because blue states, as we all know, are the donor states, are the states where taxpayers take it on the chin to take care of districts like Marjorie Taylor Greene, to take care of districts across Texas, where Ted Cruz talks about, you know, talks about secession, not all of Texas. There’s a lot of Texas that actually contributes very well. But look at the dark blue states, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia. You’re talking about the states that are, Alaska, the biggest supporters of Donald Trump and Trumpism. And, you know, and, of course, you know, what can you say? What what can you say? We always hear about this, you know, secession. And I’ve got to ask, what is it that so deeply offends them that, like three trans athletes in Utah want to swim? Is that really, I mean, our military, stronger than it’s ever been? Our opponents on the run, Russia on the run, China in decline, at least for now. Iran facing facing protests day in and day out. Well, again, it’s fascinating that they’re so desperate to raise money that they’re willing, from small donors. They’re actually willing to say we need to have a civil war. CHARLIE SYKES: Well, it is deeply unserious, as you’d expect from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, by the way, sits on the Homeland Security Committee. JOE SCARBOROUGH: (LAUGHS) Oh my God! It’s unbelievable! CHARLIE SYKES: So we’ve seen this transition. We’ve seen the transition from sedition to secession in a very short period of time. Look, a year ago, Joe, I actually called this shot. I said, look, the next big MAGA play is going to be national divorce. They’re going to talk about it not because they’re going to do it, but because they have to keep ratcheting up the outrage.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

