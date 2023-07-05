‘Oh My God! This Is Ridiculous!’ CNN Morning Crew Cracks Up Mocking Elon Musk/Zuckerberg Cage Match

CNN anchors and correspondents cracked up as they mocked the prospective cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, with a divide in opinion drawn along gender lines.

The on again-off-again cage match between the Twitter CEO and the Facebook founder has certainly drawn its share of attention — if not always the right kind.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Poppy Harlow and media analyst Sara Fisher expressed amused disgust at the spectacle, while co-anchor Phil Mattingly and legal analyst Elie Honig were more fascinated by what analyst Errol Louis predicted will be a bad match for Musk:

POPPY HARLOW: The control room tells me I have to ask you about a cage match.

SARA FISHER: Oh, my God! This is so ridiculous!

POPPY HARLOW: I am least interested in this story!

PHIL MATTINGLY: That is such a cop-out! (inaudible) constantly thinking about the cage match, the dynamics..

POPPY HARLOW: This is all he’s been talking about all morning!

SARA FISHER: All right, So basically, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are legitimately planning to fight each other in a cage match. I can’t tell you how disappointed I am in Mark Zuckerberg for even entertaining this idea. This is the guy who was supposed to bring a little bit of, like, family values and sanity to Silicon Valley. And amid all this craziness from Elon Musk. And in my opinion, even entertaining the idea brings him down to Musk’s level. But I got to say, it’s keeping it interesting. It’s been a slow summer.

POPPY HARLOW: What’s in that video?

PHIL MATTINGLY: It’s Zuckerberg and Zuckerberg doing Brazilian jiu jitsu or something.

SARA FISHER: Yeah, yeah. Both him and Musk do this to Julian. Brazilian jiu jitsu. Does it mean that I think that they should be squaring off in a cage match? That’s. But like, you know, let them do them.

PHIL MATTINGLY: Would you pay to watch it Elie?

ELIE HONIG: Yes! Sarah is. Sarah is the master of all things social media. I will respectfully disagree. Go ahead! I mean. Let them do it!

POPPY HARLOW: At least do it for charity or something.

ELIE HONIG: It’s ridic. It’s over-the-top ridiculous. Give the money to charity. Listen, we’re coming up on the 50th anniversary of the first Ali versus Frazier. Okay. So I can only assume this is intended as a tribute.

POPPY HARLOW: It should be like LeBron’s the decision.

PHIL MATTINGLY: Please don’t compare either of them to Ali or Frazier.

ERROL LOUIS: Yeah, it’s not even going to be close. Elon Musk is, you know, I think 15, 13, 15 years older, £70 heavier. It’s not going to be pretty.

PHIL MATTINGLY: I do feel like this could unify the country, just watching it, not necessarily rooting for one side or the other, like give money to charity. Watch these two people, for example.

SARA FISHER: You know, this is not the example that we should be setting for future business leaders!

POPPY HARLOW: Thank you!

SARA FISHER: And if you want to duke it out, you got to get into a cage match! This is ridiculous! You want to duke it out, make some money…

POPPY HARLOW: This is also another reason why we need more women in CEO positions, right, Sarah? This would not happen…

PHIL MATTINGLY: I don’t disagree with that!

POPPY HARLOW: We have to go send the controller who told me to ask about the cage match, by the way. Thanks, guys.

PHIL MATTINGLY: You good?

POPPY HARLOW: I’m good.

PHIL MATTINGLY: It was fun.

POPPY HARLOW: (pause) It says “Phil.”

PHIL MATTINGLY: I know, I know, I know. I’m just basking in this moment!