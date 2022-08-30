You can’t fake this kind of momentum.

No really … you can’t.

Appearing for a town hall at an automotive plant in Monroeville, PA, Dr. Mehmet Oz walked out to the tune of Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra — and greeted what he evidently deemed an enthusiastic group of supporters.

“Welcome everybody!” Oz said.

But a scan of a brief video shared by Oz himself shows the crowd somewhat less than “fired up,” as the Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate claimed.

Monroeville is fired up and ready for a Dose of Reality! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XjRjvE5brA — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 29, 2022

The footage shows tepid applause from a few of the attendees, while some held signs, and others lined up their phones to take a photo. But others looks completely disinterested, not even making eye contact with the candidate. And overall, there were very few smiles.

That didn’t stop Oz from soaking up the moment.

“Oh my goodness!” Oz said. “Wow!”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Oz did get a loud cheer with his response to a question about what should be done with those in prison over Jan. 6.

“If you broke the law you have to pay the price,” Oz said. “If you did not break the law, you should be allowed to go free, and the adjudication needs to be done in a timely fashion.”

