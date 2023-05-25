‘Oh No!’ Karine Jean-Pierre Stunned to Learn of Tina Turner’s Passing From Reporter Live During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was stunned to learn of music legend Tina Turner’s passing from NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander live during a briefing.

News broke Wednesday afternoon that the beloved Turner had passed away at the age of 83 following a long illness.

At Monday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre was taken aback when Alexander broke the news to her by asking for a reaction:

PETER ALEXANDER: And within the last hour, we learned that Tina Turner passed away. She was 83. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh no! PETER ALEXANDER: I didn’t — clearly a surprise to you. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I did not know that. PETER ALEXANDER: I didn’t know if the White House had any heads up or if the President had any comment, but I’ll give you time to (inaudible). MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, that is the first time I’m hearing that. That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon — a music icon, who had many stages and many amazing moments in her career. Very sad to hear the news. I was a huge fan of Tina Turner. As you can see from my reaction, that is the first I’m hearing of it. And it is a massive loss — massive loss to the communities that — that loved her and certainly to the music industry. And her music will live — will continue to live on. Very sad news. Our hearts go out to her family and her friends on — on their loss.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden issued a statement mourning the loss of the iconic Turner:

Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time. With 12 Grammy Awards, she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R&B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal. Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits – including “Proud Mary,” “The Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It” – continue to be treasured, and sung at full volume, by generations of fans. In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers. Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best.”

Watch above via C-Span.

