‘OH SH*T!’ Philadelphia Phillies Announcers Stunned By Wild Pitch Which Broke Bryce Harper’s Hand

Announcers for the Philadelphia Phillies couldn’t hold back their shock as they watched a wild fastball hit Bryce Harper at bat.

Saturday night’s game between the Phillies and San Diego Padres took a painful turn when pitcher Blake Snell threw a wild pitch at 97 mph that struck Harper in the hand.

As the game played out live, announcer Michael Bourn yelled “Oooh shit!” as he saw Harper’s helmet get knocked off.

Fellow commentator, Scott Franzke, took over the play-by-play as Bourn composed himself.

“Oh my goodness,” Franzke said. “Bryce Harper gets hit up and he’s clutching his hand right now. I don’t know how he got his hand in the way of that. But, uh, he is in some pain right now and Harper down on the ground.”

Harper could be seen clutching his hand before he was able to get back to his feet.

“Excuse my language folks. I think a word might have slipped out there,” Bourn said as he took to the microphone again. “I mean, when I seen that ball that loose. You could tell where it was headed.”

Harper can be seen leaving the field, still clutching his hand in pain, and exchanging words with Padres pitcher Snell.

According to ESPN, Harper is now on indefinite leave from the team with a broken thumb as more evaluations will be done on his hand in the coming days.

Speaking with ESPN, Harper said that he and Snell had exchanged text messages after the game and appear to be on good terms, but as far as the injury Harper sustained, he would have to take it a day at a time.

“Never broken anything in my life. This is new to me, so I’m just going to go day by day, see kind of where we’re at and see the specialist in Philly. And if I do need to see another specialist somewhere, then I will,” he said.

Despite Harper being pulled from the game, the Phillies went on to win 4 to 2.

