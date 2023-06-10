‘Ohhh Espionage!’ Trump Mocks Espionage Act Charges in Speech to Georgia GOP: ‘Doesn’t That Sound Terrible?’

In Georgia on Saturday, Donald Trump repeatedly brought up the historic indictment brought against him this week, which he compared to Stalinist Russia, and at one point mocked the fact that violations of the Espionage Act were among the charges.

Trump addressed Georgia’s state Republican Convention on Saturday, just a day after special counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count criminal indictment against the ex-president was unsealed and revealed to include 31 counts of violations of the Espionage Act.

Trump said the Presidential Records Act covers “all of my documents,” and is “not at all a criminal act.”

“In this whole fake indictment, they don’t even once mention the Presidential Records Act, he said. “Because they want to use something called the Espionage Act.”

“Doesn’t that sound terrible?” said Trump, adopting a mocking tone. “Ohhh, espionage! We got a box. I got a box. The espionage!”

“The Espionage Act of 1917,” Trump continued. “I think it was put in there about World War One. Boxes.”

He also said elsewhere in his remarks that the Durham report proved they “tried to frame me for treason.”

“And now they’re trying to do it again,” he said.

Trump is the first president to have been charged with any violations of the Espionage Act.

TRUMP: As president, all of my documents fell under what is known as the Presidential Records Act, which is not at all a criminal act. Everything, it’s all judged by the Presidential Records Act. In this whole fake indictment, they don’t even once mention the Presidential Records Act, which is really the ruling act, which this case falls under 100%. Because they want to use something called the Espionage Act. Doesn’t that sound terrible? Ohhh, espionage! We got a box. I got a box. The espionage. The Espionage Act of 1917. I think it was put in there about World War One. Boxes. And by the way, Biden’s got 850 boxes. He’s got boxes in Chinatown, D.C. He’s got boxes all over the place. He doesn’t know what the hell to do with them, and he’s fighting them on the boxes. He doesn’t want to give the boxes. And then they say Trump is obstruction and he’s obstructing. No, it’s a sad, sad day for the country.

