Ohio Council Votes Against Affordable Housing Plan After Dave Chappelle Threatens to Pull Businesses From State if Passed, Calls Them ‘Clowns’

Oberer Homes, a housing development in Yellow Springs, Ohio, will not include affordable housing after Dave Chappelle threatened to pull his businesses out of the state during a council meeting.

According to Dayton Daily News, Yellow Springs and Oberer Homes were working together on a plan that would include affordable housing and other homes in a 53-acre area along Spillan Road.

The development was discussed during a village council meeting on Monday night, during which Chappelle and other residents complained about the project.

“Hi, I’m Dave Chappelle,” Chappelle said at Monday’s council meeting. “I don’t know why the village council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million a year company, while it’s out a $64 million a year company.”

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” he continued. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table. That’s all, thank you.”

While the project will be built, the affordable housing aspect did not pass the council vote following Chappelle’s statement, and the development will instead exclusively include 143 single-family homes starting at about $300,000.

“The development that council voted on Monday night would have included 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with an additional 1.75 acres to be donated to the community for affordable housing to be built later,” reported Dayton Daily News.

Other residents who were against the plan pointed to potential issues with traffic flow and water management.

“I think it’s important to kind of understand the framing and also understand how those products attract different homebuyers,” said resident Matthew Kirk, a member of the citizen’s board who also worked on the Oberer project, also arguing that the plan is two projects put together rather than one.

Watch above, via YouTube.

