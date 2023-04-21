Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH) proposed reparations for White people who fought in the Union army during Civil War in announcing his run for the Congressional seat on Tuesday.

Moreno said that since White Union soldiers died during the war, reparations should be enacted on their behalf.

“We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we?” Moreno said. “We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. That same group of people later, White people, died to free Black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America.”

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: "You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?" pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023

Moreno claimed, “that’s not talked about in schools very much, is it? They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country.”

“Name another country that did that, freed slaves, that died to do that. You know, when they talk about reparations, where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?” he said. “I know it’s not politically correct to say that, but we gotta stop being politically correct. We gotta call it how it is.”

The Republican candidate, who has the support of former President Donald Trump, is looking to unseat incumbent Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who has held the seat since 2007.

This is Moreno’s second effort at capturing a national seat and spotlight. He attempted to defeat former Senator Tim Ryan (D-OH). Ultimately, Moreno dropped out of the 2022 race which J.D. Vance (R-OH) won.

Moreno was previously a prominent business owner, with several car dealerships. Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan is currently Moreno’s opponent in the primary.

The story was first reported by Richard Eberwein.

