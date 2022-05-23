Oklahoma Democrat Floats ‘Mandatory’ Vasectomy Bill: ‘No More Unwanted Pregnancies’

A Democratic legislator in Oklahoma is floating a bill to require mandatory vasectomies for boys, once they reach the age of puberty.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) took to the state House floor last week to with a radical response to the country’s most restrictive abortion bill. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) is expected to sign it into law in the coming days.

“I would invite you to co-author a bill that I’m considering next year that would mandate that each male, when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that’s only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability,” he told his state House colleagues. “If you think that’s crazy, then I think that maybe you understand how 50% of Oklahomans feel, as well.”

Dollens shared his floor speech online, and criticized the abortion bill.

Dollens shared his floor speech online, and criticized the abortion bill.

“HB4327 allows people to sue doctors for performing an abortion and defines life at the moment of ‘fertilization,’” he wrote. “Here’s an idea: mandatory vasectomies – if signed into law would be the first Oklahoma statute to control the male reproductive system. No more unwanted pregnancies.”

Dollens stated his case again on Twitter Monday morning.

“Don’t tread on me but I’ll tread on thee” is what I’m hearing from a lot of angry males who want government to control female reproductive rights but not theirs. — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) May 23, 2022

KJRH reported House Bill 4327 will provide almost no exceptions for abortion:

House Bill 4327 bans abortion at the state of fertilization. It prohibits almost all abortions except those of medical emergencies like saving the life of a mother, or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, reported to law enforcement. It’s the latest in a series of abortion bills to be sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s desk, including one he signed earlier this month banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

