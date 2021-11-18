Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the sentence of an inmate from death to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” said Stitt in a statement.

Jones, who was scheduled to be executed on Thursday, was convicted in 1999 for killing an insurance executive during a carjacking that year. Jones has maintained his innocence.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted in both September and this month to approve commuting Jones’ sentence to life in prison, with several members of the board expressing doubt about his guilt, according to NBC News.

As a condition for the commutation, Jones will be ineligible for parole or consideration of a commutation, pardon, or parole.

Celebrities, including former Oklahoma University and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Kim Kardashian, voiced their opposition to Jones’ scheduled execution.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com