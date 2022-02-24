Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is expected to announce he will resign from his seat in the coming days, according to reports.

Inhofe’s expected retirement was first reported by Jonathan Martin of the New York Times on Thursday afternoon.

Martin speculated a resignation is likely to spark a competitive race to replace Inhofe, who is 87-years-old, and has held his seat in deep-red Oklahoma since 1994. Inhofe was reelected in 2020, his current term ends in 2027.

Here’s who to watch: @LtGovPinnell, former RNC member and eager to move @TWShannon, former state house speaker. ran and lost to Lankford for the other Senate seat in 2014

Every member of the House delegation except the fella who could be House Approps chair before long — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 24, 2022

Martin concluded Inhofe, who is the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will announce his resignation on Monday of next week. He is expected to stay in the Senate until after the current Congress ends.

By waiting until next week, @JimInhofe assures succession will take place on ballot this fall and not appointment, per state law. But again: he’s planning to announce resignation, but not vacate till end of Congress — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 24, 2022

POLITICO reported Inhofe will reportedly resign, as his wife is in poor health:

The 87-year-old Oklahoma Republican was elected to another six-year term in 2020, but has missed more votes than usual recently and told reporters in December his wife has been sick. His decision to step down will surely fuel a competitive Republican primary to succeed him in ruby-red Oklahoma.

Inhofe has not commented to confirm the reports. The senator did comment on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

“My prayers are with the brave men, women, and children of Ukraine, who are suffering an unprecedented, unwarranted, and unprovoked attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin,” he said. For months, we’ve seen this coming but Putin’s massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless.”

He further called on the Senate to work with the White House to deter Putin from further aggression.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com