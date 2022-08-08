Olivia Newton-John Dies at Age 73

Acclaimed actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning at the age of 73, her husband announced on her Facebook page.

John Easterling, who married the star in 2008, wrote:

Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org). Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Newton-John was born in the U.K. in 1948 was raised in Australia, where she became renowned for her vocals and style in the early 1970s. She found international fame for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical Grease, in which she starred alongside John Travolta.

Travolta posted a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram shortly after news of her death broke.

Newton-John was a four-time Grammy winner, and also received a Daytime Emmy, a Country Music Association award, nine Billboard awards, and 10 American Music awards.

In 1992, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. The cancer returned and spread in 2017.

“Life is a gift and I’ve had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer of course,” she told People magazine that year. “I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want to see it in my lifetime so other people don’t have to suffer.”

Newton-John’s cause of death has not been reported.

