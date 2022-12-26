‘One For the Ages’: Stunning Videos From Buffalo Show Impact of Historic Blizzard as Death Toll Rises to 25

Local officials in Erie County, New York reported at least 25 people had died as a result of the historic winter storm that blasted through the area over the Christmas holiday – bringing the national death toll from the extreme weather to 47.

As areas like Buffalo began to dig out from the blizzard, videos showing the impact of the storm began to circulate on social media. Stunning images showing everything from looting to the Buffalo Bills players trying to dig out their cars after returning from an away game went viral online.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz addressed the ongoing situation during a news conference on Monday afternoon and noted that the situation is not over.

“This is a horrible situation,” Poloncarz told reporters, noting that officials expect an additional 8 to 12 inches of more snow to fall before Tuesday – adding to the 43 inches already on the ground in western New York. “This is not helpful as we’re trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still have not” been plowed, he added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) gave an update on the crisis on Christmas morning, calling the blizzard “one for the ages” and warning “we are still in the middle of it.”

Below are some of the remarkable images coming from upstate New York:

Buffalo harbor ENCAPSULATED IN ICE from the prolific seiche with #blizzard of 2022. Be careful not to bruise your knees if observing this ice! pic.twitter.com/kfFycbZ2u0 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 25, 2022

You can shoot scenes right now for The Day After Tomorrow 2 here in Buffalo. Doors are freezing from the inside. #Blizzard @WKBW pic.twitter.com/uqGd1lE8kT — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) December 24, 2022

People of #Buffalo have been amazing for 2nd time this year. Such an underrated city. I really feel like the rest of the country just doesn't quite grasp the severity of the #blizzard, hopefully I shined some needed light on the area. #buffaloblizzard2022 #WinterStorm2022 #NYwx pic.twitter.com/5nhQWUBjTN — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 26, 2022

Extreme #blizzard stranding motorists Downtown Buffalo. Family here stranded 7 hours a block from shelter. @bclemms and I escorted to shelter. Seems like survival situations playing out a block or two away in whiteout. Worst blizzard I have ever covered pic.twitter.com/ZvnBR9KeX7 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 24, 2022

Buffalo Bills players dug out their cars when they returned home to New York on Christmas and found them buried in several feet of snow. https://t.co/lniI2VrhmJ pic.twitter.com/wg2dwEUGZA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 26, 2022

There’s looting in Buffalo NY b/c it snowed?????? pic.twitter.com/LItUw0T0zJ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 26, 2022

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022

