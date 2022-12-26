‘One For the Ages’: Stunning Videos From Buffalo Show Impact of Historic Blizzard as Death Toll Rises to 25
Local officials in Erie County, New York reported at least 25 people had died as a result of the historic winter storm that blasted through the area over the Christmas holiday – bringing the national death toll from the extreme weather to 47.
As areas like Buffalo began to dig out from the blizzard, videos showing the impact of the storm began to circulate on social media. Stunning images showing everything from looting to the Buffalo Bills players trying to dig out their cars after returning from an away game went viral online.
Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz addressed the ongoing situation during a news conference on Monday afternoon and noted that the situation is not over.
“This is a horrible situation,” Poloncarz told reporters, noting that officials expect an additional 8 to 12 inches of more snow to fall before Tuesday – adding to the 43 inches already on the ground in western New York. “This is not helpful as we’re trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still have not” been plowed, he added.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) gave an update on the crisis on Christmas morning, calling the blizzard “one for the ages” and warning “we are still in the middle of it.”
Below are some of the remarkable images coming from upstate New York:
