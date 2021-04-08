One-Fourth of All U.S. Adults Are Fully Vaccinated: CDC

The latest CDC data shows that one-fourth of all American adults have been fully vaccinated.

66 million American adults, as of the most recent CDC update, have been fully vaccinated. 43.1 percent of all adults — 111 million people — have gotten at least one dose.

Close to one-fifth of the total population has been vaccinated, and that includes 58 percent of all seniors.

President Joe Biden said this week that all adults will be eligible for vaccines by April 19th.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview Wednesday night that she expects children will be eligible by mid-may, and even said at one point, “I think with the combination of testing and vaccination for our older populations, and I really hope a decreased number of cases, that we should anticipate, come September 2021, that schools should be full-fledged in person, and all of our children back in the classroom.”

