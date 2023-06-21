‘Outside the Scope of My Report’: Democrat Asks Durham at Hearing Whether Bill Barr is ‘Gutless Pig’ or ‘Coward’

Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen asked Special Counsel John Durham on Wednesday whether former Attorney General Bill Barr is a gutless coward or not, as part of the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Durham’s investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation.

Speaking with Durham Wednesday morning, Cohen asked first whether the special counsel considers ex-president Donald Trump to be a good judge of character. Durham declined to answer or offer any characterization of Trump.

Cohen forged ahead with the follow-up anyway, asking about Trump and Barr.

“Mr. Trump has called Mr. Barr a ‘gutless pig,’ a ‘coward,’ and a ‘RINO,” said Cohen. “Which of those is correct? Which isn’t?”

“In my experience, none of those are correct,” replied Durham.

“So Mr. Trump isn’t that good of an expert on character and judging people,” said Cohen, still with the implication that Durham had said Trump was.

After a pause during which Durham did not answer, Cohen continued and said, “In your opinion, he isn’t. Because he’s not a gutless pig, but Trump says he is.”

“That’s outside the scope of my report,” Durham answered, getting laughs from the chamber – and the better of the exchange.

Trump called Barr a “gutless pig” recently in response to Barr’s reaction to Trump’s indictment.

More on the hearing on the Durham investigation here.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

