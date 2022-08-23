Oz Campaign Hits Fetterman’s Health: If He Had ‘Eaten a Vegetable in his Life, Then Maybe He Wouldn’t Have Had a Major Stroke’

The Pennsylvania race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) between Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) continues to heat up as the two candidates trade barbs on social media and in the press.

In the latest round of mudslinging, the Oz campaign hit back at Fetterman for trolling Oz’s now infamous “crudités” video.

Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications advisor, took a shot at Fetterman’s health in a statement to Insider regarding the clip.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Tripp said, taking a jab at Fetterman who suffered a stroke days ahead of winning the Democratic primary in May.

“Three months ago, my life could have ended but I’m so grateful to be here tonight as well,” Fetterman said addressing a crowd in Erie last week as he finally returned to the campaign trail.

“Gisele saved my life,” he added, thanking his wife for her support.

Tripp’s statement was in regard to Fetterman raising over a million dollars off a now viral clip of Oz grocery shopping back in April. Fetterman shared the clip, mocking Oz’s word choice while vegetable shopping, “In PA we call this a… veggie tray.”

In PA we call this a… veggie tray https://t.co/nDp0Uw27zd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 15, 2022

Even Newsmax grilled Oz over the clip as anchor Shaun Kraisman pressed the Republican candidate to explain what had gone so wrong there.

“As you know, this video went viral. You were at Wegmans going through the veggie aisle, essentially hitting on inflation and how things cost more, putting together a plate of crudité would cost you more than 20 bucks. You said that you were at Wagner’s this is a very popular local grocery in this region called Wegmans. Your response to this?” Kraisman asked, before adding a little extra salt to the wound:

And not only the video that is making its round, Fetterman is campaigning off of it, he has raised quite a bit of money off of that video. But it does get to the factor: Is Dr. Oz relatable to the everyday, hardworking American there in Pennsylvania?

Oz said he was tired and misspoke.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com