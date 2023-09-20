PA Gov. Josh Shapiro Absolutely Torches Stephen Miller On CNN: ‘That Guy’s a Dope Who Can’t Tell the Truth’

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) tore into former Trump administration official Stephen Miller’s snarky commentary about the Pennsylvania governor’s efforts to broaden voter registration.

Shapiro joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday to talk about the state’s new program to automatically register eligible residents to vote when they obtain or renew identification cards or driver’s licenses. The governor asserted he was “well within my legal authority” as he spoke about the process implementation, the safeguards in place, and why he didn’t go through the legislature to install the new policy.

The discussion took a turn when Poppy Harlow asked Shapiro for his response to a tweet in which Miller said “And, I can promise you, there will be no citizenship verification.”

And, I can promise you, there will be no citizenship verification. https://t.co/dHKHlACkEk — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 19, 2023

Shapiro curtly replied, “I am not going to respond to Stephen Miller. That guy’s a dope who can’t tell the truth…”

Harlow cut off Shapiro by asking him to address the substance of Miller’s tweet about whether non-U.S. citizens would be able to vote.

Shapiro’s answer: “Well, he doesn’t raise any substance.”

Here is the actual substance. When you go to get a driver’s license, when you go to renew your driver’s license, you have to bring identifying documents in order to be able to secure that driver’s license. The same documents that are required in order to be able to register to vote. We are relying on a system that already has safeguards built into it to allow someone to be automatically registered to vote. If you choose not to register to vote, if you want to opt out, that’s perfectly fine. But we think we need to make it easier for eligible voters to participate in our democracy, and that’s exactly what our system does here. I went to court more than 40 times to defeat people like Stephen Miller and others who tried to thwart the will of the people in Pennsylvania who made up ridiculous claims after the 2020 election. And I won every single time in court and defended the will of the people here in Pennsylvania, defended their right to vote. And here in Pennsylvania, we value our freedom, we value our democracy, and voting is central to that, and now its easier for eligible voters to have their voices heard.

Watch above via CNN.

