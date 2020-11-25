PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Mocks ‘Sad and Tragic’ GOP Election Hearing as an ‘Amway Convention’

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the state GOP’s so-called “hearing” into the election results is a “sad and tragic” event akin to an “Amway convention.”

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with the Lt. guv, whose state is one of the last-ditch battlegrounds for President Donald Trump’s attempt to cling to the presidency — with the help of a dwindling Rudy Giuliani-led “Strike Force” of legal minds.

Obeidallah and Fetterman mocked the scheduled hearing, and took some pretty hard digs at Amway and Wyndham Resorts along the way:

Dean Obeidallah: It seems like the clown car is heading for your state today in Gettysburg, if the reporting is correct, Giuliani and maybe even the king of clowns Donald Trump might be with him. First of all, I’m trying to get a sense here, because the GOP state legislators who have called this, they’re not doing it in Harrisburg, in your capital, they’re doing it in a Wyndham. It gets like a 3.5 rating on TripAdvisor. Is Trump, why a hotel? Why not the state capital? Lt Governor John Fetterman: This is an Amway convention in a holiday ballroom, that’s all it is. They’re going to sell the same kind of products that no one really believes is legitimate. And that’s the problem here, with all of this. I just put this out on social media, the Pennsylvania GOP is saying that there is voter fraud in Pennsylvania, but not our races, you know there wasn’t any fraud in our races that elected us. But the fraud that did exist was because of a law that we voted for unanimously and championed as a party in Pennsylvania, and you know what? We should fight the certification of those results because that would obliterate our entire Pennsylvania state legislature in the house and half the Senate, because if we don’t have certified results, the terms expire on November 30th.There’s nothing about this that isn’t said in tragic, and that’s why I do think it’s like an Amway convention in a hotel ballroom.

Trump was reportedly expected to attend, but on Wednesday morning, those reported plans were reportedly scuttled.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

