Pamela Anderson appeared on Good Morning Britain with host Piers Morgan, Monday, to describe her visit to Belmarsh Prison to see her friend and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

During the interview, Anderson claimed Assange is currently “unhealthy” at Belmarsh prison, and floated the idea of controversial journalist taking refuge in her native country Canada.

“He needs to be set free. First of all, he’s an Australian in the UK, waiting for a U.S. extradition, so he was right by seeking asylum because everything he said that was going to happen, happened,” Anderson declared. “I visited him in Belmarsh. That’s not a place you want to go visit, and it’s especially not a place you want to leave one of your dear friends. I care a great deal about Julian and I think he’s been psychologically tortured. That’s been talked about in the U.N., and I just hope that people understand he’s a good person who has dedicated himself to telling the truth to the public, which we deserve to know.”

“The people he’s exposed haven’t faced any penalty but he’s sitting in prison because there’s obviously a lot more secrets to keep,” the actress continued, adding, “He’s just a fantastic guy. I saw him, he hugged me, he picked me up off the ground. He’s still this testament of human spirit, which he is, but he’s still unhealthy there and we need to just make sure he doesn’t get extradited.”

Morgan then responded, skeptically, “He got a 50 week jail term after he’d previously jumped bail by going to hide in the Ecuadorian embassy… Why didn’t he face the music originally? He could’ve spared himself of all this.”

“He didn’t want to be extradited to the United States. He would’ve gone to Sweden if they’d promised not to extradite him, where he won’t receive a fair trial, and so it’s not that he didn’t face the music… He sought asylum as he should have because his life is at risk,” replied Anderson. “The UK is subservient to the United States, and so is Australia, which is really disappointing. I think he should come to Canada.”

Morgan agreed, “Well that may be a way to resolve it.”

Watch above, via ITV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com