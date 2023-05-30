Paramore’s Lead Singer Tells Fans ‘You’re F*cking Dead to Me’ If You Vote DeSantis in 2024

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams didn’t mince words when telling her fans her feelings about 2024 Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

While performing at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night, Williams addressed the crowd and explained why she’s not afraid to speak out politically.

Bad news, Ron DeSantis fans. You're dead to Hayley Williams of Paramore. D-E-A-D! pic.twitter.com/lESJ62mvP5 — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) May 30, 2023

“I’ll be happy to tell you — I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics — I just,” Williams said as the crowd burst into applause.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me,” the singer said bluntly. “So is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Williams, who co-founded the band in 2004, has previously been vocal about laws restricting drag shows and gender-affirming care.

She took to her Instagram to vocalize her support for the various communities after Tennessee began restricting both drag performances and transition care earlier this year.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity,” Williams said.

Both topics are, in part, how DeSantis has risen to become a household name among conservatives. DeSantis launched his campaign for the presidency last week, vowing to apply the same roadmap he used in Florida for the nation.

“Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for. Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done,” DeSantis said in his official announcement video.

