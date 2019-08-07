Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky offered a sobering reminder about the difficulty in stopping the country’s gun violence epidemic at CNN’s latest town hall on guns in the wake of a pair of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

“I was actually at the last CNN town hall calling for the end of gun violence, where we said this has to be the last mass shooting,” Kasky explained. “And, if history has taught us anything, I’ll be at the next one, too.”

According to the Gun Violence archive, so far in 2019 there have been 254 mass shootings (defined as four or more victims killed or wounded), outpacing the number of days in the year by nearly three dozen. And since 17 of Kasky’s schoolmates were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, there have been a staggering 565 massacres involving guns.

“I was watching the news unfold on Monday,” Kasky said. “I woke up in the morning wondering how another one of these mass shootings could have happened, wondering how what happened in El Paso could have possibly happened again, and then I learned there was a shooting in Dayton of a similar, horrendous size. I tried to cry. I don’t think I can do that anymore. I’ve cried for too many people this year.”

Addressing a victim on the CNN panel from the 2018 Sutherland Springs massacre, where the perpetrator was wounded by armed civilians while leaving the scene, Kasky questioned the “good guy with a gun” claim that having more guns in society makes everyone safer.

“I learned that the shooter in the Wal-Mart [in El Paso] was stopped by several armed people,” he noted. “But in all of these shootings where this ‘good guy with a gun’ has shown up, it’s been after far too many people have been killed. So I said is this ‘good guy with a gun’ concept strong enough when dozens are already being killed? Am I going to feel safer in public with more armed people? If 39 people are massacred and the shooter is stopped after that, is that enough? What exactly does this mean? What can we do here? And Texas and Ohio are both states with concealed carry. You’d assume people would feel safer there than anywhere else.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

