Twitter-alternative Parler took aim at President Joe Biden on Tuesday for speaking critically of Facebook, saying he was “goading” tech companies into engaging in censorship.

“While he now places primary blame for any deaths caused on the users posting the content, he is still ‘asking’ social media platforms to pick and choose which topics users can talk about — according to his administration’s recommendations,” the platform said in a statement obtained by Fox News’ Brian Flood.

“The president’s latest remarks should concern Americans,” the platform added. “He still maintains that any content not in alignment with the administration’s recommendations is to be deemed ‘misinformation’ and shouldn’t be posted online. As non-defamatory ‘misinformation’ is still protected by the First Amendment, it is concerning that the government is openly goading tech giants into censoring what it should not.”

Biden suggested on Friday that Facebook was “killing people” by allowing users to circulate content skeptical of Covid-19 vaccines. He walked the comment back on Monday, citing a study that found “most of the disinformation” came from 12 individuals. “Facebook isn’t killing people,” Biden said. “These 12 people are killing people.”

Parler, which is backed by Republican donor Rebekah Mercer, bills itself as a social media platform that prioritizes free speech. Tech companies including Amazon and Apple took measures to take the platform offline in January after critics complained that some users published messages inciting violence. But Apple reinstated Parler in April after it committed to reforming its policies, while the company found a new hosting service that allowed it to avoid using Amazon in the future.

“As non-defamatory ‘misinformation’ is still protected by the First Amendment, it is concerning that the government is openly goading tech giants into censoring what it should not,” Parler added in Tuesday’s statement. “The idea that people shouldn’t be able to express concerns or talk about what’s most important to them is not only concerning, but also hypocritical.”

The company also cited a comment by Biden last week that he would explore the possibility of providing internet access to dissident Cubans, saying his position on Facebook “contradicted” that commitment.

“President Biden’s remarks contradict his stated intention to help Cubans regain internet access after their government — in an effort to control what residents could say or write, read, or hear — restricted their access to social media and messaging platforms,” Parler said. “Any difference between what Biden is urging at home, and what he says he wishes to save Cubans from, is a difference of degree, not of kind.”

