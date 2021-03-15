A preacher from southeast Missouri was put on leave after a sermon where he bashed married women who “let themselves go” instead of looking more like former first lady Melania Trump.

Stewart-Allen Clark, a pastor for the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden, MO drew outrage recently when he was filmed asking “why is it so many times that women after they get married let themselves go?” instead of being physically attractive for their husbands. Clark blasted women who gain weight, look like “a butch,” or don’t focus on being “good-looking” to keep their husbands happy all the time.

“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” said Clark. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know…maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

Clark’s sermon was uploaded to the internet, but even though his church took it off their website, his comments drew serious condemnation for being offensive and sexist. The General Baptist Council of Associations, which is affiliated with Clark’s church, responded by saying his sermon was “not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists,” and that “every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason.”

As for the The 1st General Baptist Church itself, they posted on their website that Clark “has taken a leave of absence and is seeking professional counseling.”

