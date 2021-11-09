Paul Gosar Digs In on Anime Clip Depicting Him Killing AOC as Democrats Call On GOP Leaders to Condemn

Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) is standing by an anime video he posted that depicted him killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY).

The Attack on Titan meme was made by the congressman’s office, something a spokesperson for Gosar proudly defended to the Washington Post.

“We made an anime video,” she said. “Everyone needs to relax. The left doesn’t get meme culture. They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly and he does not own any light sabers. Nor was violence glorified. This is about fighting for truth.”

The congressman himself responded on Twitter Tuesday with (what else?) another meme.

Gosar has come under serious criticism for his ties to white nationalists, his rhetoric pushing the big lie about the 2020 election, and for making Ashli Babbitt into a martyr. Gosar has even been publicly condemned on multiple occasions by members of his own family.

Democrats have been calling for Gosar to face disciplinary action of some kind. Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated.”

She said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.”

Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate. https://t.co/qX8kMbiZ8n — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 9, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez responded Monday night and several other Democrats have similarly called for Gosar to face consequences.

As of this posting, McCarthy has yet to comment.

Gosar laughed off criticism of his tweet depicting himself killing a colleague, but expressed outrage Sunday over… Big Bird teaching kids the importance of vaccines.

Is Big Bird a commie as @WendyRogersAZ posited?

1. Is over 50 but has no wife and prefers to hang around kids.

2. Part of a “flock” of believers who refer to themselves as comrade.

3. Lives off Gov’t handouts.

4. Engages in agitprop.

5. Believes in coercion. Verdict: True https://t.co/OXh85tKrPO — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 8, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com