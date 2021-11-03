PBS News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday to detail a strategy for countering “false claims” by Republicans after Democrats were crushed in Tuesday’s elections.

“What should Democrats possibly do differently to avoid similar losses in November, especially as Republicans are now running on culture war issues and false claims about critical race theory?” Alcindor asked during a White House press briefing with Biden.

Critical race theory — which is used to describe left-wing theories about race in America — became a hot-button issue in the Virginia gubernatorial race, which ended on Tuesday with Republican Glenn Youngkin prevailing over Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Democrats and some reporters — including those on PBS competitors CNN and MSNBC — have aggressively asserted the issue shouldn’t be considered relevant to Virginia’s classrooms, while characterizing claims to the contrary as “false.”

Biden side-stepped the issue in his response to Alcindor. “I think we should produce for the American people,” he said, before talking about issues including prescription drug prices and daycare.

“People need a little breathing room,” he added. “They’re overwhelmed. And what happened was, I think, we have to just produce results for them to change their standard of living and give them a little more breathing room.”

Persisting, Alcindor repeated the question — and said Republicans were “lying” about the issue, saying, “What’s your message, though, to Democratic voters, especially black voters who see Republicans running on race and education, lying about critical race theory, and they’re worried that Democrats do not have an effective way to push back on that?”

“Well, I think the whole answer is just to speak the truth, lay out where we are,” Biden replied. “I just think people are at a point where there’s a whole lot of confusion. Everything from are you going to ever get Covid under control to, are my kids going to be in school, are they going to be able to stay in school, to whether or not I’m going to get a tax break … and they’re all things that I’m running on, that we’re running, and I think we’ll do fine.”

