‘Peaky Blinders’ Creators Denounce Ron DeSantis’ Unauthorized Use of Show Footage in Anti-LGBTQ+ Video

Creators of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders were outraged to discover footage from the show used in an anti-LGBTQ+ video shared by Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Last Friday, the DeSantis War Room Twitter account shared a video bashing former President Donald Trump for vowing to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it… pic.twitter.com/FT7LdW4vls — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023

In the video, clips from popular movies and tv shows appeared including clips from Troy, American Psycho, and Peaky Blinders.

The creators of Peaky Blinders quickly issued a statement on Wednesday denouncing the use of the footage and the video’s message.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Right – We confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official license. We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner,” the statement read.

As of Thursday, the video still remains on the DeSantis War Room Twitter account with over 24.8 million views. It was originally posted by a pro-DeSantis Twitter account and later reposted by the DeSantis campaign account.

