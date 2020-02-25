via GIPHY

Peanut butter jelly time?

Yes, the J.M. Smucker Company, who owns the peanut butter subsidiary Jif has released a limited-edition jar of “GIF peanut butter” in a collaboration aimed at sending the pronunciation debate to its grave.

According to a report from CNN, “the purpose is to ‘settle the great debate’ over how to pronounce the looping image format that has overtaken in the internet, J.M. Smucker Company, the brand’s manufacturer,” which was announced by the company in press-release.

The debate over the pronunciation stems from that of “GIF” (Graphics Interchange Format) – the internet image that loops with a witty caption – and “Jif,” the peanut butter brand being articulated similarly.

You can view the GIFs about Jif, which are seeking to “put a lid on this decade-long debate.”

Currently, the GIF jars of Jif Peanut Butter are on Amazon for $10 a jar.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]