Peggy Noonan Eviscerates ‘Sure Loser’ Trump in the Wall Street Journal: ‘A 1950s Caricature of a Woman’

Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan lit into former President Donald Trump in her Thursday column and urged the Republican Party to go in a different direction in 2024.

Noonan, a former speech writer for President Ronald Reagan, declared Trump a “sure loser” in 2024 and urged the GOP to choose a “serious” candidate who can actually govern the country.

“He might have been the only Republican who could beat Hillary in 2016. But he’s a sure loser in 2024,” blared the subtitle for her column titled, “Trump Voters Need a New Direction.”

Noonan addressed the column, in large part, to the Trump base of the Republican Party, some of whom do read the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal editorial pages.

“I start with the obvious. I never meet Americans who love America more than Trump people do. They really love it—its history, what it means in the world, what it’s done,” Noonan wrote, offering some kind words before tearing into their leader.

Noonan recalls the 2016 GOP primary and argues that “of all GOP primary candidates that year, only Mr. Trump couldn’t govern, because he had no interest in governance and is himself ruled by emotions and impulses as opposed to judgment.”

“He is sort of a 1950s caricature of a woman,” she continued, in a barb clearly aimed at getting under Trump’s skin as he is known to be obsessed with masculinity.

“Actually I suppose I mean he’s colorfully masculine yet not at all manly—a screaming meemie instead of a steady bomber pilot. I say this not to be gratuitous but because his nature dictated his actions on 1/6 and before, and will again,” Noonan added, invoking the mountains of evidence the House Jan. 6 committee has presented regarding Trump’s fitness to lead the country.

“Why doesn’t the party get someone who can govern now? Why not try to know reputable power, right what needs righting, put competent people in charge?” she then asks.

“Serious people will know to move more quickly this cycle than they have in the past,” she added, having noted the fact that President Joe Biden’s weak economy and lackluster leadership style have left a major opening for the Republicans to retake the White House in 2024.

“So that’s what I tell Trump voters: Be serious. Move quickly. Let go of the anvil that, in the most buoyant waters imaginable, will sink you to the bottom of the sea,” she concluded.

Read Noonan’s full column here

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com