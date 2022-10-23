Pelosi Dodges, When Asked By CBS’s Brennan Whether She’ll Remain in Leadership Past 2022 Election: ‘I’m Not Here to Talk About Me’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) avoided questions from CBS anchor Margaret Brennan about whether she will remain in Congressional Leadership past the 2022 election.

In an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, Brennan referenced a Pelosi interview earlier this week with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell — in which the House Speaker argued against some of the “generational change” members of her caucus have been seeking.

“You told Andrea Mitchell earlier this week, ‘we need generational change, but in some cases there’s no substitute for experience,'” Brennan said. “Will you remain in leadership in the new Congress?”

“I’m not talking about that,” Pelosi replied. “I’m here to talk about how we win the election. I was only paying Andrea a compliment for all the experience that she has.”

Brennan tried again to get Pelosi to commit one way the other.

“So you may, or you may not?” Brennan asked.

But the Speaker again rebuffed Brennan’s line of questioning.

“I’m not here to talk about me,” Pelosi said. “I’m here to talk about the future of America’s working families.”

