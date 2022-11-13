Pelosi Gives Her Full, Unqualified Endorsement to a Biden 2024 Bid: ‘He Has Been a Great President’

Numerous House Democrats have been hesitant to say whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024. But their leader is not among them.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was unequivocal when asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether she thinks the president should seek a second term.

“”Yes I do,” Pelosi said. “President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much. … He’s done so many things that are so great, we’d need a lot more show to talk about it.”

The speaker added, “He has been a great president. He has a great record to run on.”

Pelosi’s comments follow an election in which Democrats performed far better than expected in holding the Senate, and keeping the race very close in the House. The Democrats fared far better in Biden’s first midterm than parties who control the White House typically do.

That said, there have been polls showing a majority of Democrats do not want Biden to run in 2024, as well as elected Democrats who have been hesitant to support him, and questions from commentators about whether Biden — who would be 81 on Inauguration Day 2025 — would be up to the physical and mental rigors of the job.

