With the impeachment hearings continuing this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues addressing the testimonies thus far and hitting back at arguments being made by Republicans.

Pelosi commended the “valor and patriotism of the dedicated public servants” who testified last week, and said, “The facts are uncontested: that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit, at the expense of our national security interests.”

She argued that the idea of just waiting for voters to decide during the election is a “weak response” and a “dangerous position ” to take, saying, “the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.”

Republicans during the hearings last week argued there’s no there there because Ukraine ultimately received the aid.

Pelosi wrote in response, “The fact is, the aid was only released after the whistleblower exposed the truth of the President’s extortion and bribery.”

.@SpeakerPelosi goes after some of the GOP arguments against impeachment here but also shows she has moved away from her position that impeachment should only move forward with bipartisan support, saying Trump is “jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.” pic.twitter.com/AvV2sWB6M7 — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) November 18, 2019

This week the impeachment hearings continue with officials including Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker, and Gordon Sondland.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]