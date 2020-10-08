Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan for new legislation related to the 25th Amendment, by creating an independent commission that would assess a president’s ability to carry out the duties of the office.

Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi had dropped a tantalizing clue about new development on the 25th Amendment during a press conference about the failed negotiations over another coronavirus relief package.

Then, later in the day, the Speaker’s office added more detail with an announcement that she and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) would roll out a new bill that would “create the Commission off Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office, the body and process called for in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to enable Congress to help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.”

Here is what @SpeakerPelosi meant when she referred to the 25th Amendment — she plans to introduce legislation with @RepRaskin to create an independent commission to assess the president’s ability to carry out his duties. pic.twitter.com/PPBuR4SdPo — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 8, 2020

