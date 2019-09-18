Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly incensed by former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski’s “disrespect” and intentionally evasive answers during his testimony at the Judiciary Committee and said she would have held in contempt for his behavior.

According to a Washington Post story, the House Democratic leader complained in a closed-door meeting that Lewandowski’s outrageous behavior deserved a very public and real-time rebuke from the committee.

“I would have held him in contempt right then and there.” the Post reports Pelosi telling fellow Democrats.

The newspaper also noted that those in attendance at the meeting where Pelosi made her comment interpreted it as a slight against House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who oversaw the hearing that effectively kicked off the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Nadler and Pelosi have at times appeared to have differing views on whether or not House Democrats should vigorously pursue impeaching Trump.

Pelosi’s spokesperson confirmed the Speaker’s comment to the Post saying: “In a meeting today, a member commented on the level of disrespect that Lewandowski displayed at the hearing for the Committee and Congress’s authority to uncover the truth.”

However, the Speaker’s rep also appeared to subtly walk back her boss’s implied dig at Nadler. In her version of Pelosi’s statement, she changed the conditional to make the Speaker’s desire for a contempt motion less of an instruction and more of an option: “The Speaker went on to say that he could have been held in contempt right then and there.”

Photo credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images.

