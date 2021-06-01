Pelosi Reportedly Weighs Potential Next Moves on 1/6 Probe, Including Push for New Senate Vote Despite GOP Blocking Last Time

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly laid out several options for how to proceed with a 1/6 investigation after Senate Republicans tanked the proposed bipartisan commission last week.

35 House Republicans joined Democrats to pass the legislation creating the 1/6 commission, but not enough Senate Republicans supported it to make it through there as well.

On a House Democrats’ call earlier Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju reports, the Speaker laid out four options for what they can do now.

The first was “to actually push for another Senate vote to create that outside commission.”

However, Raju said that’s an “unlikely option” right now.

The second is creating a select committee, a prospect some Democrats have been publicly talking about already.

The third is to allow congressional committees to continue their investigations, and the fourth is to “empower a single committee that already exists… and make that committee in charge of the January 6th investigation.”

