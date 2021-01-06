Pelosi, Schumer Call on Trump to ‘Demand’ Protesters ‘Leave’ the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called Wednesday for President Donald Trump to demand that protesters leave the nation’s Capitol.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately,” the duo wrote in a curt statement just before 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were seeking to eject protesters still in the Capitol as of late Wednesday afternoon. Protesters breached the building before entering the House and Senate chambers as Congress sought to finalize voting by the Electoral College.

Members were forced to evacuate shortly after those proceedings began, and at least one woman is in critical condition after being shot in the melee.

