Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the Trump administration over the firing of the State Department inspector general as “unsavory.”

On Face the Nation Sunday morning, Margaret Brennan talked with the speaker about the House relief bill and coronavirus pandemic response before bringing up the firing of Steve Linick. Brennan noted he’s the fourth IG to be removed in the past few weeks.

“This is new to us and typical of the White House announcing something that is very unsavory. They would do it late on a Friday night,” Pelosi responded. “The fact is, as you indicated, it’s the fourth inspector general… that office was created after Watergate to make sure that there was integrity in the departments, the agencies of government. They’re supposed to show cause.”

Brennan asked if Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as one top Democratic chairman has said.

Pelosi said “I trust the word of my chairman” and added, “The fact is, if it looks like it’s in retaliation for something that… the inspector general is doing, that could be unlawful.”

