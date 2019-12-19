Pelosi Slams Trump’s Attack on Deceased Congressman John Dingell: ‘Cruelty is not Wit’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reacted to President Donald Trump’s attack on deceased Congressman John Dingell by urging prayer, and observing that ” What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit.”

On Thursday morning, Speaker Pelosi held her weekly press conference, and was asked for her reaction to Trump’s comments at a Michigan rally the night before, in which he suggested that the late congressman was “looking up” from Hell.

After a long and visibly pained pause, Pelosi said “Let us pray, let us pray for the president.”

“The president clearly is insecure when it comes to states persons,” Pelosi continued, “whether it was John McCain, think of what he said about John McCain, and his supporters just overlooked that. John McCain! Now John Dingell.”

Trump has previously made a similar remark about deceased Senator John McCain, along with other attacks on the late Arizona Republican.

“What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit,” Pelosi said. “Just because he gets a laugh for saying the cruel things that he says doesn’t mean he’s funny. It’s not funny at all, it’s very sad.”

During Wednesday night’s rally in Michigan, while recounting an alleged conversation with Dingell’s widow, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Trump said she had thanked him for the steps taken to memorialize her late husband, and said “He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled.”

“Maybe he’s looking up I don’t know?” Trump said.

As Pelosi noted, Trump’s remarks did, indeed, generate laughter from his crowd of supporters, along with scattered groans. The attack has garnered extensive coverage from most of the cable news networks.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

