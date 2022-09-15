Pelosi Smacks Reporters Who ‘Belittle My Political Instincts’ For Predicting Midterm Win: ‘I Got Us Here Twice’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi derided reporters who question her instincts for predicting Democrats will gain in the midterms and questioned “the so‑called ‘conventional’ so‑called ‘wisdom’ in Washington.”

Pelosi has consistently predicted that Democrats will defy expectations and hold their majority in the House. In the past few months, conditions on the ground have been going in her direction.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pelosi held her weekly press conference, at which she went out of her way to attack ” the so‑called ‘conventional’ so‑called ‘wisdom’ in Washington, D.C.,” and “some among you who belittle my political instincts”:

REPORTER: Insider reported just this week that this Congress is statistically the oldest one ever. If Democrats do retain the House, do you plan to seek another term as Speaker? Why or why not?

Speaker Pelosi: Not after that glorious introduction you gave.

[Laughter]

Look, right now my focus is on holding the House. How many times have I told you over the past year and a half‑plus that the Democrats would hold the House, despite some of the so‑called ‘conventional’ so‑called ‘wisdom’ in Washington, D.C. saying that, in the off-year, the President’s party always loses Congress or seats?

The fact is, that isn’t conventional and it isn’t wisdom, because convention has changed. We communicate in a different way. We have a different reality here now in terms of our own Democracy being on the ballot, our planet being on the ballot, the future of our country being on the ballot.

And also, we always believe we will win, so we’re always prepared for it. Mobilization, to own the ground. Our distinguished Chairman, Sean Patrick Maloney, began that even before January 6th, as soon as he was chosen by our colleagues to be the Chair, even before January 6th. You can just imagine the momentum it had picked up.

Secondly, mobilization depends on messaging, and the legislation that we are passing has been very, very, shall we say, encouraging to our grassroots.

And then the third is, of course, the resources – it begins with an ‘M,’ but I don’t like to bring it up – the resources needed to win.

So we have been ready. So when the Supreme Court decision came down, it wasn’t a case of, ‘Oh, if only we had known.’ No, we were ready, because we believed and because we saw the urgency of it.

Now, in addition to that, forgetting what we believed and what we were prepared for, the most important part of it is our candidates believed. They believed in the future, they believed in themselves, they believed that they could win in those districts.

So we were in place with a great array of candidates, a few more chosen, just a few more chosen since that decision. But the decision has really made a remarkable difference.

But even so, our kitchen table issues are where people make their decisions as well, whether the cost of prescription drugs, the rest of it. But again, a woman’s right to choose is a kitchen table issue in terms of family decision-making.

And so, we’re pretty excited about the prospects. This morning, we were able to welcome to our Caucus two newly sworn‑in Members, Congressman Ryan of New York, Congresswoman Peltola of Alaska – two places nobody expected us to win, including the Republicans.

So we’re very proud of the success that we’re having, and we fully intend to hold the House. And even though there are some among you who belittle my political instincts and the rest, I got us here twice to the Majority, and I don’t intend to – our giving it up.