Pelosi Targets Trump Attorney General Bill Barr: He’s ‘Gone Rogue’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi excoriated Attorney General William Barr for his role in covering up the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, saying that Barr has been “going rogue.”

During an exclusive interview on Friday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Pelosi directly implicated Barr in the White House’s “coverup of the coverup.”

“Let me ask you about the attorney general,” host Joe Scarborough said, to which Pelosi interrupted “He’s gone rogue.”

Scarborough went on to ask Pelosi “if there is somebody in the White House this morning watching, and they are watching, and they understand that they violated and executive order and misclassified information, for political purposes and could be facing legal penalties, where do they go when the attorney general himself is mentioned in the whistleblower complaint at the top, and buried it? Where do they go?”

“Well I think where they’re going is a coverup of the coverup,” Pelosi said, adding “And that’s really sad for them, and to have a Justice Department go so rogue, well they have been for a while, and now it just makes matters worse.”

“That the attorney general was mentioned, the president was mentioned, and yet the Justice Department directed the director of national intelligence to take this to the White House?” Pelosi said.

“Which he said yesterday was unprecedented,” Scarborough interjected.

“Unprecedented,” Pelosi agreed. “And he’s a person of great reputation, I felt sorry for him, because here he is having to, I mean just I don’t know what, I think that what he did broke the law.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

