Pence Fundraising Off Trump Calling Him ‘Too Honest’ To Overturn 2020 Election

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign began selling merchandise Thursday quoting his former boss, then President Donald Trump, telling Pence he was “too honest” when refusing to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence dropped his new merchandise, t-shirts and hats, on the heels of Trump’s third indictment this week, a four-count filing related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in office.

NEW: Mike Pence selling “TOO HONEST” merch in wake of Trump indictment According to the Special Counsel, Trump called Pence on New Year’s Day in 2021 and “berated him.” When Pence said he didn’t have the authority to return or reject votes, Trump told him, “You’re too honest.” pic.twitter.com/srGkmJWuMG — Libby Cathey (@libbycathey) August 3, 2023

The “too honest” quote from Trump is included in the indictment itself. The indictment recounts a New Year’s Day 2021 call between Trump and Pence in which the president “berated [Pence] because he had learned that the Vice President had opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that, at the certification, the Vice President had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution.”

According to the indictment, Pence replied that “he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper,” and Trump shot back, “You’re too honest.”

Pence pulled no punches in recounting Trump’s efforts to pressure him to overturn the election during a Fox News interview on Wednesday.

“The American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisors didn’t just ask me to pause. They asked me to reject votes, return votes, essentially to overturn the election and to keep faith with the oath that I made to the American people and to Almighty God, I rejected that out of hand,” Pence said.

Pence has yet to meet the criteria needed to be on the stage at the first GOP debate later in the month.

“Pence and his campaign told donors on a Wednesday Zoom call that he had more than 30,000 unique donors and expected to clear the 40,000 unique donor threshold that would punch his ticket for the party’s first debate sometime next week,” reported NBC News.

“Perhaps this new merch will be what puts us over the 40,000 donor threshold even earlier than we expected,” the campaign said in a statement to NBC.

