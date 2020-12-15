Vice President Mike Pence is likely getting vaccinated this week.

Pence was in Indiana earlier today talking about the successes of Operation Warp Speed and the vaccine rollout beginning this week — with millions of doses expected just this week alone.

At one point he said, “I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and do so without hesitation.”

Speaking in Indiana, Pence said today that he will soon take a coronavirus vaccine. “We have cut red tape but we’ve cut no corners when it comes to the development of this vaccine. I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and do so without hesitation.” pic.twitter.com/shvfB9s5C0 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 15, 2020

Hours after his public remarks, CNN reported that Pence is expected to get the vaccine by Friday and do so publicly.

VP Mike Pence is likely to receive the coronavirus vaccine by Friday and tentative plans are being made for Pence to receive it on camera, @kaitlancollins reports. It’s unclear if Pence will receive the vaccine before Trump. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) December 15, 2020

The question of top public officials taking the vaccine is a significant one, given a level of skepticism and distrust of vaccines that multiple public health officials have made a point of pushing back on. Joe Biden, several former presidents, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have said they would do so.

As for President Donald Trump himself, he said on Sunday that “people working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program” and that he is not scheduled to take it yet, but “look[s] forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

