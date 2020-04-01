Pence: ‘We Continue to Urge Churches’ to Follow Guidelines, No Gatherings of More Than 10 People

The national and state social distancing guidelines in place apply across the board, so some houses of worship have had to come up with different ways of conducting services.

There have been reports in recent weeks of some churches doing drive-thru services and prayers for people who still wish to attend.

There have also been a few incidents of pastors insistent on defying those public orders.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with ABC’s Nightline for an interview airing tonight, and strongly advised houses of worship across the country to follow the national guidelines and not have services of over 10 people:

“We’re so grateful to churches and synagogues and places of worship around America that have heeded the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America,” he said, referring to federal recommendations that encourage people to keep a distance from one another and not hold large gatherings. “We really believe this is a time when people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people,” Pence said. “And, and so, we continue to urge churches around America to heed to that.”

The president had initially expressed hope for reopening churches by Easter, but this week he announced the social distancing guidelines would be extended to April 30.

