Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday he was hopeful the election in his state will be decided by the “end of the week,” but that officials would take “as long as it takes” to finish counting votes.

“Here is the reality,” Shapiro said in a morning interview on CNN. “It’s going to take as long as it takes to get an accurate count. It’s what the law requires. I think, as your reporting suggests, we’re going to get a lot more data today. I think you’re going to have a clearer picture of where things are going toward the end of the day, but obviously ballots can be received and counted all the way up until Friday. So I expect that we’ll know by the end of the week.”

Shapiro has been vocal in opining on the presidential race on Twitter, and has come under fire from critics who say his commentary is inappropriate given his role in litigating the election. “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” he wrote last week. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

About 1.4 million mail-in votes in Pennsylvania were uncounted as of Wednesday morning, with many of them from the state’s Democratic southeastern region. President Donald Trump was leading in the state a little after noon on Wednesday, holding 53.5 percent of the vote to 45.3 percent for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with 64 percent of precincts reporting.

Citing personnel shortages, several counties said prior to the election that they would not begin to tabulate mail-in ballots until Wednesday morning, contributing to the state’s delay in reporting.

Litigation related to the issue is also expected to continue long after a count has been finalized. Pennsylvania Republicans asked a court on Wednesday to block some mail-in ballots in Montgomery County, where officials contacted voters about issues with their ballots and allowed voters to “correct” them after they had been cast.

