Pennsylvania Senate Race Between Dave McCormick, Trump-Backed Mehmet Oz Too Close to Call: ‘Could Be Days’

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary was too close to call late Tuesday night as less than 2,000 votes separated Dave McCormick and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

McCormick addressed reporters just after 11:30 ET to tell them more counting is necessary, as outstanding mail-in ballots mean the race will not be decided tonight.

On CNN, host Jake Tapper agreed with McCormick.

“He is correct, we’re probably not going to have resolution tonight,” Tapper said. “Last I checked he was up by 2,190 votes, which is 0.2 percentage points of the vote.”

Dana Bash agreed, and said the tight race is no surprise to state Republicans.

“This is anybody’s race when it comes to this Senate race in Pennsylvania,” Bash said. “I don’t know that they thought it would be this close, but who knows, this is the world in which we’re living, and it really does show that they understand this could be, you know, a couple of days, never mind the outstanding ballots that have to be counted.

Bash reminded CNN’s viewers in Pennsylvania, an automatic recount is triggered if the margin between two candidates is less than half a point.

McCormick and Oz are both vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). Whoever wins must first face Democratic primary winner John Fetterman.

Oz earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last month.

The endorsement polarized GOP voters in a commonwealth.

Oz has been plagued by accusations he flip-flopped on key positions such as gun control and abortion. Trump’s endorsement was not enough to help him eke out a win Tuesday.

Kathy Barnette, who surged late after a recent debate performance impressed many Republican voters in the state, was trailing McCormick and Oz as of 11:55 p.m. ET, per the New York Times.

