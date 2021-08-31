Pentagon Denies Leaving Caged Service Dogs in Kabul Airport

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday denied reports that United States Military personnel left caged service dogs in Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs,” Kirby wrote in a statement on social media. “Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care.”

Kirby was prompted to look into the issue two hours earlier by Fox News host Dana Perino, being asked about the issue two hours earlier by Fox News host Dana Perino, who asked whether the military had abandoned the canines. “I am going to have to look at that one,” Kirby replied. “I did not know there was an issue with military working dogs. Obviously, we are partial to our working dogs and they’re heroes in their own right.”

The claim began circulating on Monday after American Humane President Robin Ganzert amplified it in a statement. (Ganzert’s group bears no relation to the better-known American Humane Society.)

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies,” Ganzert said, adding that he was “sickened.”

