Pentagon Spox Kirby Says Putin Should Absolutely Not Be ‘Welcome’ at G20: Inappropriate to Keep Treating Russia ‘As If Things Are Normal’

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely shouldn’t be” welcome at the G20.

Putin has accepted an invite to the annual conference of 20 countries, including the United States. This year’s event will be held in November in Bali, Indonesia.

“If I can start right there, I understand that the G20 is an economic conference, not a military one, but Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine,” said CNN New Day co-anchor John Berman. “Is he the type of person that should be welcome at a global economic conference?”

“No, he absolutely shouldn’t be. I mean, he has isolated Russia by his own actions and he should continue to be isolated by the international community. Now look, I can’t speak for President Biden or what the schedule might offer for the president, for the United States attendance, but it’s inappropriate, I think, for the entire international community to keep treating Russia as if things are normal. Because it’s not.”

“A mistake to invite him,” asked Berman.

“Look, I can’t speak for the administration on this,” replied Kirby. “Here at the Pentagon, we’re focused on helping Ukraine defend itself, but, look, Mr. Putin has isolated himself and he should still continue to suffer the consequences of his actions in Ukraine.”

Russia was suspended from the G7, a group of seven countries, including the United States, over its annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

