Pentagon Spox Refuses to Say Why Officials Won’t Disclose Names of ISIS-K Targets

Pentagon spokesman Adm. John Kirby refused to say on Monday why officials would not disclose the names of those allegedly behind the deaths of 13 Americans in Kabul.

“Can I get more clarity on why we can’t know the names of the ISIS-K suspect that were hit on Thursday?” a reporter asked Kirby at a morning press conference. “They were described as high-profile planners, facilitators. The president said, ‘We’ll hunt you down.’ Why can’t we know who they are?”

“There’ll probably be a time when we can talk to you about the names,” Kirby replied. “That’s not the time right now. We’re still dealing with — as we saw from last night’s rocket attacks — very real, ongoing threats. I think we’re doing what we believe to be the prudent thing with respect to the release of information. We’re giving you as much as we can in as close to real-time as we can.”

Thirteen U.S. service members were among about 170 people killed last week by a suicide bomber at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said Saturday the U.S. had killed two “high-profile” targets related to the attack while wounding another one.

Kirby said Monday there would be “a more judicious approach about information release” but did not provide further details.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com